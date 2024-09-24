Hawks Introduce New Payment Policy

September 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Black Hawks will have a new payment policy at team-operated points of sale beginning with Saturday's 6:05 p.m. home game versus the Des Moines Buccaneers.

In order to keep lines shorter and moving more quickly in the Coors Light Cold Zone, at beer stands, and Party Town Outfitters, those locations and others will be operating exclusively with electronic payments. Cash will still be accepted for food concessions, at the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office, and at the fan services table above Section D. Fans who only have cash will have the option to make a Cash-to-Card exchange at the fan services table.

"Many sporting venues in the United States Hockey League and elsewhere have become strictly cashless operations. After discussions with many stakeholders, including a cross-section of Black Hawks fans, we believe this hybrid model is a better fit at this time," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "We are seeking greater functionality and efficiency - while still trying to account for a myriad of scenarios which might arise - all with the ultimate goal of improving the fan experience."

Waterloo Black Hawks sales locations at Young Arena accept all major credit cards, plus Waterloo Black Hawks gift cards and mobile wallet apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Designated cashless locations during Black Hawks games will be:

- Beer stands

- Luxury suites and hospitality areas

- Coors Light Cold Zone

- Chick-fil-A stand

- Party Town Outfitters

Black Hawks gift cards will be accepted at all of the above locations. Please note, food and soft drink concession windows operated by Young Arena/Waterloo Leisure Services are unable to accept Black Hawks gift cards at this time.

Tickets for Waterloo's Saturday home opener are on sale now through tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.

