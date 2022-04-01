Watch the BlueClaws on MiLB.TV

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back on MiLB.TV! Watch every BlueClaws home game and most road games on Minor League Baseball's video streaming service. Fans can use the promo code "BLUECLAWS" to save $10 on their yearly subscription.

Catch the top Phillies prospects all summer long. Fans can watch each game both live and archived online and through the MiLB First Pitch app.

Greg Giombarrese and Tony Graham return to the air. Giombarrese has been the "Voice of the BlueClaws" since 2009 while Graham covered the BlueClaws for the Asbury Park Press for several years and has been a part of the BlueClaws broadcast team since 2014.

All BlueClaws home games will also be audio-streamed live through BlueClaws.com and the MiLB First Pitch App.

