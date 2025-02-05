Washington Spirit's Narumi Miura Called up to Japan Women's National Team

February 5, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Narumi Miura has been called up to the Japan Women's National Team for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, Japan Football announced today. This year's tournament will also feature Australia, Colombia and the United States.

Narumi has made over 30 appearances for the Japan women's national team since her debut in 2018. The midfielder represented Japan at both the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2021 Olympic Games. Having signed with the Spirit this past offseason, Narumi is expected to play an important role in the midfield in 2025.

Japan's 2025 SheBelieves Cup Schedule:

- vs Australia | Thursday, February 20 at 5 p.m. EST (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston)

- vs Colombia | Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m. EST (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona)

- vs United States | Wednesday, February 26 at 10:30 p.m. EST (Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego)

The Spirit will take the field in 2025 looking to build on last season's second place finish in the NWSL. Behind stellar performances from the side's star players and rookie phenoms, the Spirit set new single season club marks on the pitch in wins (18, also a league record), points (56) and goals (51) in front of record attendances at Audi Field in 2024. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members.

