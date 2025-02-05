Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day with the Spirit Front Office

To celebrate the 39th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, we're celebrating the power, confidence, and leadership that sports instill in women on and off the field. Hear from women of the Spirit's Front Office about what the day means to them below.

Meg Patten

Senior Director, Marketing

"Being a woman in sports means breaking barriers and paving the way for the next generation of girls who dream of a future in the game. It's about creating opportunities, setting new standards, and proving that we belong at every level. We celebrate this day to honor the women who fought for our seat at the table-and to demand more. Because progress doesn't stop here."

Diana Hernandez

Social Media Manager

"Being a woman in sports means owning my path and proving, as a first-gen Mexican American, that we belong here. I'm living my dream, working in soccer, and this day reminds us of the progress we've made and the work left to create more opportunities for women in sports."

Paige Price

Social Media Creator

"Growing up, I always loved sports. As a former athlete, I knew there would come a day when I couldn't play my sport anymore, which is why I chose to embark on a career in sports. It means the world to me to reflect on what I've accomplished so far and the work ethic that got me here. I hope to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams in sports-just as I did!"

Zoe Wulff

Community Impact Manager

"For me it's not just that I get to be in this space, it's that in my five years at the Spirit I've been able to spend every day creating a different type of community, for the kids I coach, Spirit fans and the larger DC community, who didn't feel like sports were for them, rewriting the narrative of what sports can mean for them. I celebrate this day as a reminder that progress is not just copy and paste under the name of womanhood but an opportunity to grow from past wrongs to prove the power that sports done right can have in girls and women's lives."

Rachel Shor

Senior Director, Ticketing Sales and Service

"Sports have always been a passion of mine, and it's incredibly fulfilling to have turned it into a career. I also take great pride in recognizing those who paved the way before me and creating opportunities for other women to follow their dream."

Natalie Garbalosa

Fan Experience & Promotions Coordinator

"Being a woman in sports means breaking barriers, defying expectations, and inspiring future generations to dream beyond the limits."

Josie Blanchon

Project Manager

"I am grateful for this community of women who support and uplift each other as we strive for a common goal of growing the women's game."

Jiya Wit

Corporate Partnerships Solutions Coordinator

"Today we celebrate the strength, resilience, and endless possibilities of women in every field, on and off the playing field."

Interested in joining the Spirit's Front Office? Check out current job openings here.

