Washington Spirit to Host Global Powerhouses Arsenal F.C. and Chelsea F.C.

June 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced today a historic global soccer event bringing English powerhouses Arsenal and Chelsea to the U.S. for a first-of-its-kind international competition. The inaugural Washington Spirit International Friendlies will feature some of the world's greatest soccer players this August at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Spirit owner Michele Kang is building the preeminent sports organization in the world, with the Spirit being central to her vision as her first foray into women's sports. Since taking over ownership of the club in 2022, Kang has trailblazed a new standard for the business of women's sports. This summer's premiere event will give fans unprecedented access to global club soccer competition.

"This is a major step in growing the women's game at home and abroad as the best in England face the best in the United States," said Spirit CEO Kim Stone. "We are very proud to offer global soccer followers unprecedented access to some of the top club competition in the world. We will welcome fans live at Audi Field or through our exclusive media partner, DAZN, who will stream the matches for free."

The Spirit will make soccer history when the side faces Arsenal in its first-ever U.S. appearance on Sunday, August 18, at 2 p.m. EDT at Audi Field. The 14-time English Women's Super League champion is the most successful club in English women's soccer history. Arsenal star and Ashburn, Virginia native Emily Fox will face U.S. women's national team (USWNT) teammates Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger, Aubrey Kingsbury and Andi Sullivan for this landmark matchup.

"To take our women's team to the US for the first time on tour is another sign of great progress," said Arsenal Managing Director Richard Garlick. "We know from our recent trip to Australia that the interest and love for Arsenal Women stretches far and wide. We want to build on that and bring our US supporters closer to the club. We look forward to our visit and building strong foundations for a momentous season ahead, which will see more women's games come to Emirates Stadium."

On August 25, world-class soccer action continues with an unprecedented doubleheader at Audi Field. The Washington Spirit will return to National Women's Soccer League regular season play, facing the undefeated Kansas City Current at noon EDT. Following this match, at 4 p.m. EDT, fans can witness one of English soccer's most storied rivalries as Arsenal takes on the recently crowned seven-time Women's Super League Champions, Chelsea F.C., led by the USWNT's Cat Macario and English star Lauren James.

The August 18 friendly between the Spirit and Arsenal, as well as the Arsenal vs. Chelsea friendly on August 25, will be streamed worldwide for free by DAZN, the leading sports entertainment platform and the global home for women's soccer.

Starting Tuesday June 18 at 8 a.m. EDT, Spirit season ticket members along with Arsenal and Chelsea supporter groups, will receive exclusive first access to the best available tickets for the historic matches during a three-day priority sale period. Premium, Full, Half and Mini Plan account holders will receive detailed information today outlining their designated pre-sale times.

The doubleheader on Sunday, August 25, will be treated as a single event, with one ticket granting fans access to both matches that day. Fans who already have tickets to the Spirit vs. Kansas City match will automatically receive access to the Arsenal-Chelsea friendly as well. Spirit multi-game, Full, Half and Mini Plan holders will benefit from prime seat locations and substantial savings on ticket fees.

Spirit season ticket members will have first-right-of-refusal on their current seats and priority access to purchase additional tickets for both matches. Season ticket members should check their email inboxes for further instructions on how to access these benefits.

Half season and current Mini Plan holders will also have early access to purchase additional tickets for both friendly matches. With the Spirit's 2024 Mini Plan, fans can select the August 25 doubleheader and have the option to add on the August 18 match against Arsenal.

The general public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 20. To gain access to the presale, fans can register here starting Wednesday, June 19. A full schedule of ticket on-sale dates and times can be found below.

Premium Full Season Ticket Members: Wednesday, June 18 at 8 a.m. EDT

Full Season Ticket Members: Wednesday, June 18 at 10 a.m. EDT

Half Season Ticket Members & Existing Mini Plan Holders: Wednesday, June 18 at 2 p.m. EDT

Priority Presale: Wednesday, June 19 at 10 a.m. EDT

Public Sale: Thursday, June 20 at 10 a.m. EDT

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.