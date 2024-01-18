Washington Signs RHP Hunter Stevens

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Hunter Stevens to the 2024 spring roster. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

Stevens appeared in four games for Gastonia in the Atlantic League following the completion of his collegiate career in 2023. In 3.2 innings, he fanned 11 opposing batters.

He pitched four seasons at the University of Mount Olive in Conference Carolinas (NCAA Division II). He was 16-2 across 36 career appearances with the Trojans and posted a 2.68 ERA in those outings, 26 of which were starts. In 148 collegiate innings, he fanned 197 and walked 72, working his way to 1.189 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). He was Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Year, First-Team All Conference Carolinas, First Team D2CCA All-Region, NCBWA Region Pitcher of the Year and NCBWA First-Team All Region in 2021, a season that saw him appear in 14 games (10 starts) and go 9-0 with a 2.54 ERA in 71 innings of work. He struck out 91 and walked 34 that season.

The right hander spent a summer with Holly Springs in the Coastal Plain League and a summer with Morehead City in the same league, totaling a 3-3 record, a 1.85 earned run average and 56 punchouts in 34 innings of work that spanned 25 appearances. He allowed just seven earned runs in the CPL and had nine saves (eight of which came in 2022). Those seasons were in 2022 and 2023, with the latter before the stint with the Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers.

