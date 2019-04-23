Washington Powers Ducks Past Black Sox

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Long Island Black Sox 9-2 on Tuesday afternoon in the second Spring Training game of the year at Bethpage Ballpark.

The Black Sox took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI single by Jon Kourie and a bases loaded walk to Reid Gorecki. Long Island responded with a run in the bottom of the frame when David Washington walked, stole second and third, and scored on a throwing error.

The Ducks tied the game in the fifth on Rey Fuentes' RBI double to right-center field. A four-run sixth inning put the Flock on top 6-2. Rando Moreno's RBI double to left and Washington's three-run homer to right did the damage. A two-run double by Washington and a run-scoring wild pitch in the seventh rounded out the scoring.

Jon Niese started for the Ducks and pitched four innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven. Jose Cuas and Alex Katz each threw a scoreless inning in relief, while Chris Pike pitched two innings without yielding a run. The trio combined to give up three hits and a walk while striking out two.

Washington led the offense with two hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.

The Ducks begin the 2019 regular season on Friday night when they kick off a three-game series in Pennsylvania against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel.

Opening Night at Bethpage Ballpark will follow on Friday, May 3 when the Ducks host the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wally Backman Bobbleheads, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. to enjoy pre-game team introductions and traditional Opening Night pomp and circumstance. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are also available by calling (631) 940-3825.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

