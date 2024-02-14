Washington Extends Andrew Czech with New Deal

February 14, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have announced a contract extension for infielder Andrew Czech, who originally had his 2024 option exercised from his 2023 contract. The new deal goes into effect immediately. The transaction is presented by McClelland's Contracting & Roofing, LLC, Pittsburgh's #1 roofing company.

Czech is getting set for his fourth season in Washington and the first three have all been very good. Entering 2024, Czech is fifth in runs scored, sixth in hits and doubles, fourth in home runs, fifth in RBI, second in walks drawn, 10th in on-base percentage and eighth in OPS on the Wild Things' career charts.

In his three seasons, he's got a slash line of .279/.401/.502 with 44 home runs and 157 RBI. He's doubled 53 times, scored 160 runs and walked 178 times, highlighted by 88 walks in 2023, the new Wild Things' single-season record in the category. Last season was his best season in terms of OBP (.428), walks (88), homers (21), doubles (18) and RBI (60), which he accomplished in 93 games. He reached base in all but seven games in 2023 and in 32 straight to end the season after reaching in 29 in a row earlier in the year.

He was named a 2022 Frontier League midseason All Star but was not in 2023, despite having an extremely strong case to be the 10th Wild Thing all time to be a multi-time midseason All Star.

The Reminderville, Ohio native signed with Washington in 2021 following a stellar collegiate career at Walsh University. In 2018, he appeared in 49 games and slashed .368/.493/.737 (1.230) with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and 18 doubles before playing for Chillicothe in a summer league and hitting nine bombs and knocking home 56. In 2019 he played in the Valley Baseball League after another great year at Walsh. He hit 17 HR and knocked in 63 with 18 2B and a triple and a slash line of .417/.538/.823 (1.361). He'd hit nine HR and drive in 47 for Staunton that summer. Then in 2021, he had nine doubles and 17 home runs with 47 RBI in 188 plate appearances over 41 games. He walked 51 times and only punched out 17 times, while slashing .374/.559/.832 (1.391). Czech was G-Mac 2nd Team in 2018, 1st Team and Player of the Year as well as All-Region 1st Team (D2CCA) in 2019 and G-MAC Player of the Year in 2021.

He left Walsh the career program leader in homers, RBI, runs and led all Division II players with 51 walks in 2021. He was also selected as a Division II Gold Glove Award winner by Rawlings in 2021.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 14, 2024

Washington Extends Andrew Czech with New Deal - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.