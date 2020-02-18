Washington Adds League Leading Veteran OF

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today that they have come to terms with veteran outfielder Steve Brown.

Beginning his pro career in 2005, Brown signed with the Houston Astros out of his hometown of Barranquilla, Columbia. During his climb through the minors he reached as high as Class A+ Lancaster. Interesting enough, in 2008 Brown was playing for the Lexington Legends and being managed by none other but Wild Things' current manager Gregg Langbehn.

In 2010 Brown began his independent baseball career and for the past 8 seasons he has been a fixture in the Can-Am League, most recently with the Ottawa Champions. The 33 year old has also been a constant contributor for the Columbian National Team in the Pan-Am Games for the past few seasons.

Entering his 16th season of professional baseball, Brown simply continues to get better with age. For the Champions last season he finished Top 20 in league batting average, hitting a Champion leading .302 while also driving in 54 runs and smashing 7 homeruns. Brown was selected as a 2019 All Star for the Can-Am League in Pomona, NY taking on the Frontier League's best last July. For his career in the Can-Am League, Brown ranks among the best all-time. His totals in RBI (437), runs scored (434), doubles (133), hits (725) and homeruns (88) all rank Top 5 in league history.

"We cannot help but be excited to add a player of Steve's ability to Washington. His prior relationship with Gregg certainly opened the door to pursue him in free agency," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "Beyond the impressive career numbers he has amassed over time, Steve is a quality leader who we bring such a wealth of knowledge to the clubhouse. We feel like we are bringing in a great person, great player and respected baseball mind with this signing," Buccilli stated.

The Wild Things take to the field as they open the season Friday, May 15 vs. the New York Boulders, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, May 19 to take on the Quebec Capitales at Wild Things Park.

