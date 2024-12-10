Warriors Suffer Sweep vs IceRays as Season Meets Halfway Mark

December 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The Oklahoma Warriors unfortunately dropped all 3 games vs IceRays this past weekend. The now 1st place Corpus Christi team was able to outlast Oklahoma in high scoring affairs in games 1 and 2, and won handily in game 3. Oklahoma had some of their best offense of the season in games 1 and 2, scoring 9 combined in the 2 matchups. Over the course of the 3 games, here were the point leaders for Oklahoma:

Travis Bryson - 3 G, - 3 Points

Trent Burlison - 1 G, 2 AST - 3 Points

Nate Farrell - 1 G, 1 AST - 2 Points

Dominik Kiss - 2 AST, - 2 Points

Sebastian Speck - 1 G, 1 AST - 2 Points

Kyle Sorensen - 2 G, - 2 Points

Caiden Mech - 2 AST, 2 Points

Max Petras - 1 G, - 1 Point (This was Max's first career NAHL Goal!)

Louie Kamienski - 1 G, - 1 Point

Ethan Gonyeau - 1 AST, - 1 Point

Oklahoma now finally has a week off, their first since the beginning of the season back in September. Up next on the schedule is the week before Christmas in the swamp to take on the Shreveport Mudbugs.

