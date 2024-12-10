Warriors Suffer Sweep vs IceRays as Season Meets Halfway Mark
December 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Oklahoma Warriors News Release
The Oklahoma Warriors unfortunately dropped all 3 games vs IceRays this past weekend. The now 1st place Corpus Christi team was able to outlast Oklahoma in high scoring affairs in games 1 and 2, and won handily in game 3. Oklahoma had some of their best offense of the season in games 1 and 2, scoring 9 combined in the 2 matchups. Over the course of the 3 games, here were the point leaders for Oklahoma:
Travis Bryson - 3 G, - 3 Points
Trent Burlison - 1 G, 2 AST - 3 Points
Nate Farrell - 1 G, 1 AST - 2 Points
Dominik Kiss - 2 AST, - 2 Points
Sebastian Speck - 1 G, 1 AST - 2 Points
Kyle Sorensen - 2 G, - 2 Points
Caiden Mech - 2 AST, 2 Points
Max Petras - 1 G, - 1 Point (This was Max's first career NAHL Goal!)
Louie Kamienski - 1 G, - 1 Point
Ethan Gonyeau - 1 AST, - 1 Point
Oklahoma now finally has a week off, their first since the beginning of the season back in September. Up next on the schedule is the week before Christmas in the swamp to take on the Shreveport Mudbugs.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2024
- Warriors Suffer Sweep vs IceRays as Season Meets Halfway Mark - Oklahoma Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oklahoma Warriors Stories
- Warriors Suffer Sweep vs IceRays as Season Meets Halfway Mark
- Oklahoma Secures 5 of 6 Possible Points in 3 Game Week, Faces Month Long December Roadtrip
- Juggerknot to Perform Friday Night Amid Warriors Contest with Icewolves
- Warriors Take 3 Of 4 Points In Series Vs Corpus Christi
- Warriors Split Points with New Mexico