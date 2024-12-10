Skeltins Attending Latvia's World Junior Selection Camp

December 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo Wranglers News Release







Amarillo, TX - Wranglers defenseman Emils Skeltins will be attending Latvia's 2025 World Junior Championship Selection Camp.

Skeltins, a native of Latvia, will head to Ottawa, Ontario to attend his home country's selection camp for a chance to represent Latvia in the 2025 World Junior Championship. The 19 year old defenseman has been fantastic for the Wranglers so far this season. In his first year playing in North America, Skeltins has scored 3 goals and 5 assists in 19 games with a +5 rating for Amarillo, and has recorded two multi-point games this season.

"I am really excited and proud to be a National Team candidate, it is a childhood dream to wear Latvian red jersey and represent my country," said Skeltins.

Prior to joining Amarillo, Skeltins played in Norway for the Stavanger Oilers for two seasons from 2022-2024, where he scored 6 goals and 25 assists for 31 points in 50 games, where he finished with a +51 rating.

The 2025 World Junior Championship will be played in Ottawa, Ontario and is set to begin on December 26th and end with the gold medal game on January 5th.

