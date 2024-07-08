Warriors Sign Guard Reece Beekman to Two-Way Contract

July 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ - The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Reece Beekman to a two-way contract, the team announced Wednesday evening.

Beekman, 22, played four seasons at the University of Virginia, tallying averages of 9.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.7 minutes over 126 games (121 starts). The 6'1" guard posted career highs of 14.3 points and 6.2 assists as a senior in 2023-24, earning his second consecutive All-ACC honor. Beekman, who finished his career as Virginia's all-time leader in steals (228), was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year in both 2022-23 and 2023-24, becoming the third player ever to win the award in consecutive seasons. A three-time ACC All-Defensive Team selection (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24), he was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023-24.

Per NBA rules as of the 2023-24 season, teams are permitted to have three players on two-way contracts at any given time throughout the season in addition to the 15-man regular season roster. There are no limits on practices, workouts, or other activities with the NBA team. Only players with three or fewer years of NBA service can sign two-way contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.

