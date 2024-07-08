Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2024 NBA G League Fall Invitational to be Held at Kaiser Permanente Arena

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors announced today that the 2024 NBA G League Fall Invitational will be held at Kaiser Permanente Arena on September 4 and 6. The invitational will feature a pair of exhibition games between NBA G League United, a team comprised of top NBA G League prospects, and Mega MIS, a premiere international program from Serbia, with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. (PT) for both games.

The games mark the third NBA G League Fall Invitational, which tipped off in 2022 with a pair of games featuring Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 against NBA G League Ignite.

Based in Belgrade, Serbia, Mega MIS plays in the ABA and KLS, the top-tier professional men's basketball leagues in Yugoslavia and Serbia, respectively. The club has a proven track record of developing elite young talent that have recorded impressive NBA careers. Former players include three-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and 2023 NBA Champion Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers' Ivica Zubac, and current free agent Boban Marjanović.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. (PT), and can be purchased at santacruzbasketball.com or Ticketmaster.com, with two exclusive presale events. Current Santa Cruz Warriors Season Ticket Members will have access to a presale starting Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. (PT) and fans who sign up online for Warriors Insider will follow with presale access to tickets at 9 a.m. (PT) on Thursday, July 11.

