Warriors Make Second and Final Pick in 5th Round

Published on June 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors selected '09 Forward Dawson Spain in the 5th round of the 2026 NAHL Draft on Wednesday afternoon. Spain hails from Willow, Alaska and has most recently played for Team Alaska 16UAAA. A left-handed shot, Dawson weighs in at 161 lbs and 5'11. Fun fact, the Warriors tendered Dawson's brother Brayden, earlier this year.

Welcome to Oklahoma, Dawson!







North American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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