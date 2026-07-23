Warriors Welcome Back Shanna Stout as Director of Business Operations and Game Day Experience

Published on July 22, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







Shanna Stout serves as Director of Business Operations and Game Day Experience for the Oklahoma Warriors' NAHL and NA3HL teams. Entering her third season, she has helped shape the organization's business operations by providing continuity and building strong relationships with fans, partners, and the Oklahoma hockey community.

Shanna directs business operations, game-day experience, fan engagement, bar operations and regulatory compliance, merchandise, volunteer management, and the Warriors' internship program, which she developed to mentor future sports professionals. She has designed and implemented processes that improved organizational efficiency, elevated the fan experience, and supported the organization's growth.

Shanna earned a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness and Resource Management from Arizona State University, an MBA from Oklahoma Christian University, completed Advanced Master's Studies in Military Arts and Sciences through Air Command and Staff College, and is a Six Sigma Black Belt. She also serves full-time as a Management and Program Analyst for the U.S. Air Force. An OKC hockey mom and volunteer since 2012, and fifth-year Warriors billet family, Shanna is passionate about growing the game of hockey in Oklahoma and throughout the South.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

Warriors Welcome Back Shanna Stout as Director of Business Operations and Game Day Experience - Oklahoma Warriors

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