Warriors Announce Eric Ballard as Head Coach for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 2, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The Warriors are proud to announce Eric Ballard as the head coach for the 2026-27 season.

Ballard has an excellent resume, coaching for two decades, including for NAHL, USHL, WSHL, MNJHL, and ACHA teams. In addition, he was selected as an assistant coach for Team USA at the World University Games. Ballard will be serving as the fourth head coach in Oklahoma Warriors franchise history. Welcome, Eric!







North American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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