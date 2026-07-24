Warriors Welcome Back Cara Bridges as Billet Coordinator

Published on July 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The Warriors are proud to welcome back Cara Bridges as the Billet Coordinator!

Cara serves as the Oklahoma Warriors and Oklahoma City Warriors Billet Coordinator while also leading Community Outreach and Sponsorship efforts. Her passion for the organization and commitment to the players is evident in everything she does.

As a billet family since the organization's inaugural season in Oklahoma, Cara has been part of the Warriors family from the very beginning. She stepped into the Billet Coordinator role the following year and has since dedicated herself to creating a welcoming, supportive environment for players and their host families.

Raised in the Moore community, Cara enjoys building relationships with local businesses, growing community partnerships, and finding new ways to connect the Warriors with the community she proudly calls home. Whether she's welcoming new billet families, working with sponsors, organizing community initiatives, or cheering on the team at the rink, her dedication and enthusiasm shine through.

Cara is proud to help provide Warriors players with a true home away from home while strengthening the organization's connection throughout the Moore community and surrounding area.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.