You Can Make a Difference - Become a New Mexico Ice Wolves Host Family

Published on July 24, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves are seeking local families with a bit of extra room in their hearts and homes.

Junior hockey cannot exist without the backbone of strong host families. Every season, young men between 17 and 20 years old move to Albuquerque from across the US, Canada and Europe to continue building on their dream of playing NCAA Division I hockey and even beyond. Host families provide a caring, supportive, safe family environment that becomes the "home away from home" for our young men. Hosting a player can be both an exciting and rewarding experience.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves are looking for both short term and season long host families. If you have any questions not listed on the website contact Greg or Tina at hostfamilies@nmicewolves.com

A LETTER FROM COACH KYLE MCKENZIE

Dear Albuquerque Hockey Families,

Since the inception of Junior Hockey, teenage boys have left home to pursue their dreams in the hockey world. Junior Hockey is THE training ground for elite players, on their journey to college and professional hockey.

One of the great traditions of Junior Hockey is that these young aspiring souls, move away from their homes and families, and move in with host families. These new host families nurture these young souls and help them navigate life away from their true homes.

The relationship between the teenage boy, his family at home and his "new" (host) family is one of the great side benefits of the entire Junior Hockey experience. The development of these extended family relationships, most often last a lifetime.

The New Mexico IceWolves are committed to placing players in homes of the highest quality and standards. Our search for new families is ongoing, as there is annual turnover of players AND billet families.

In our.past experiences, we find billet families are of various life stages. Some are.empty nesters, looking at their quiet house with newly empty bedrooms. Some, have young kids at home, where finding an older "brother" and role model advantageous for their own kids. Others have a great desire to simply help these young souls navigate a pivotal part of their life. The reasons are many... as are the long lasting social and emotional benefits for all.

Some of the requirements for becoming a host family include the physical space for the young man, a healthy home life, food and more.

We have asked Greg Bronson and Tina Tomlin to serve as our Host Family Coordinators and I am attaching some information and FAQ that we have. If you think you might be interested, please contact Greg and Tina, and we will start the process of gathering and sharing needed information.

Kyle McKenzie- Head Coach/GM

coachkyle@nmicewolves.com

Greg Bronson & Tina Tomlin - Host Family Coordinator

hostfamilies@nmicewolves.com







North American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

You Can Make a Difference - Become a New Mexico Ice Wolves Host Family - New Mexico Ice Wolves

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