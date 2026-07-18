Warriors Announce Gabe Daniel as New Director of Broadcasting and Communications

Published on July 17, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







The Warriors are proud to announce Gabe Daniel as the new Director of Broadcasting and Communications!

Gabe began broadcasting at the age of 14 for his hometown Wichita Jr. Thunder of the former Western States Hockey League. His time in the WSHL led him to the University of Kansas, where he built the broadcast production for the club hockey team (ACHA III). Following his time as Jayhawk, he's had stops with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL, NA3HL and IFL) and Fayetteville Marksmen (SPHL) organizations.

"I'm very excited to be joining such an incredible organization with the Oklahoma Warriors," Daniel said. "I couldn't be more thankful for the opportunity from George Chalos and Rocky Copeland. I can't wait to put on the headset and bring the excitement to the Warriors' faithful through the broadcasts and more."







North American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2026

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