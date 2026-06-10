Warriors Select Tyler Wilmoth with First Round Pick in 2026 NAHL Entry Draft

Published on June 10, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Oklahoma Warriors News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Oklahoma Warriors have selected '07 Forward Tyler Wilmoth of the 18UAAA Ohio Blue Jackets with the 12th pick in the 2026 NAHL Entry Draft. Wilmoth comes to Oklahoma from New Albany, OH and is a left-handed shooter standing at 6'1, 185. He has experience in the league, playing 7 games last season with the Rochester Jr. Americans, scoring one goal.

Head Coach Mick Berge has this to say about Tyler, "He is a highly competitive 200ft player. We are excited to add Tyler to the Warriors culture here in Oklahoma City".

You can watch Tyler, returning Warriors players, and many other athletes compete for a spot on the 2026-27 roster at Main Camp, July 9th-12th at the Blazers Ice Centre. Stay tuned to our social media pages for updates on game times and team updates ahead of the start of the season!







North American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

Warriors Select Tyler Wilmoth with First Round Pick in 2026 NAHL Entry Draft - Oklahoma Warriors

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