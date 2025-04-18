Warriors Look to Extend Win Streak on Fan Appreciation Night

April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors (10-7) finish the regular season at Rogers Arena this Saturday, battling for a playoff game on home soil as they take on the Philadelphia Wings (7-10).

Saturday's tilt will be the second time this season the Warriors and Wings matchup, but it's Wings' forward Mitch Jones' first time back to play at Rogers Arena after being traded away in 2023.

When the Warriors faced Philly in the second game on a back-to-back weekend on the road, it was a tight game all the way, Philadelphia taking a late lead to secure a 14-13 win.

The Warriors' were led by forward Adam Charalambides had a career-high nine points (5G, 4A), Keegan Bal had eight points (2G, 6A), and defenceman Owen Grant with two goals.

Warriors' faceoff specialist and defender Alec Stathakis had 21 wins on 31 draws against the Wings, while goaltender Aden Walsh turned aside 29 of 43 shots.

Jones, the Delta, B.C. native, had 11 points (5G, 6A) in the win, forwards Joe Resetarits and Brennan O'Neill piled in a hat trick each, and New Westminster's Tony Malcom chipped in with a goal. Malcom was placed on the Injured Reserve list earlier this week and will be out for the game this weekend.

Goaltender Nick Damude stopped 43 of 56 shots he faced.

The Warriors are coming off a 12-10 victory over the Toronto Rock which helped them clinch their first playoff berth in franchise history. With the win over the Rock, Vancouver is on a five-game win streak and is looking to keep their momentum going to finish the regular season strong. The Warriors took a 7-3 lead going into halftime against Toronto and continued to control the game in the second half, even when the Rock made a fourth-quarter push.

Christian Del Bianco remains undefeated between the pipes as a Warrior, turning aside 34 of 44 shots he faced in the win against Toronto.

Charalambides had a game-high eight points (4G, 4A), bringing his goal count to 100 over 70 games in his four-year NLL career. Bal had seven points (2G, 5A), Klarich had two goals, Loewen chipped in three points (1G, 2A), and the Warriors got singles from Kevin Crowley, Ryan Martel, and Grant.

The defensive corps continued to put their bodies on the line and racked up nine blocked shots - captain Brett Mydske led the way with three. The Warriors collected 67 loose balls, Stathakis picking up a game-high 18 loose balls and won 22 of 27 draws. Stathakis leads all rookies with 249 faceoffs won through 17 games and is in the top five in the league overall.

The Wings are on a two-game heater themselves, sweeping a home-and-home series against the Georgia Swarm. In their most recent 16-13 win, the Wings had an 8-2 lead going into halftime and a 14-4 lead going into the final frame. Resetarits had a hat trick and a game-high 10 points. Phil Caputo scored four goals, forwards O'Neill, Sam LeClair, and transition player Dalton Young scored two goals each, and transition player Mike McCannell, forward Blaze Riorden, and Jones all had singles.

The Swarm outscored the Wings 9-2 in the fourth quarter, but 22-year-old goaltender Deacan Knott made 41 saves on the night and Philadelphia's defence held strong. The Wings picked up 69 loose balls, defenceman Mitch de Snoo securing 17 of those in the defensive effort.

Join us live at Rogers Arena on Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night, with a Party in the Plaza kicking things off at 3:30 p.m. and opening face-off scheduled 5:00 p.m. PST. You can catch it live on ESPN+, TSN+, TSN and streamed on NLL+ outside Canada.

Due to high demand for tickets for their last regular-season home game, the Warriors have opened select sections of the Upper Bowl for Saturday. Tickets for sections 329, 330, and 301 are located in front of the Sportsbar party suite.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.