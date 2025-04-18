Warriors' Backend Leans on Structure and Grit to Cement Themselves as One of the NLL's Best

April 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Disciplined, consistent, and gritty-the Vancouver Warriors backend was built to shut teams down.

With the lowest goals against average in the NLL, a seasoned group of veterans leading the charge, and the 2023 NLL MVP in between the pipes, they're a tough unit to play against.

That defensive force didn't happen by accident; it was built through structure and discipline. Head Coach and General Manager Curt Malawsky has implemented a clear system, and the entire group has bought in, understanding their roles and sticking to the plan.

When asked about their core principles, both Malawsky and defensive coach Rob Williams pointed to the same things: staying present, playing five minutes at a time, competing with grit and composure, and never letting the scoreboard dictate their effort.

While the majority of the backend remains largely unchanged from last season, Malawsky says things are clicking this year, thanks to improved communication and a stronger understanding of each other.

I think our mental fortitude and the ability to reset, regroup and refocus has been really good with these guys, we don't dwell on the negatives, Malawsky said. We talk about the calm is contagious attitude on the bench, so we try not to get too riled up.

That mindset is spearheaded by the veterans of the team. Players like Brett Mydske, Ryan Dilks, Matt Beers, and Jeff Cornwall have experienced the highs and lows of the game, won championships, lost championships, and know exactly what it takes to get there.

That core leadership group has been fundamental in keeping us focused and grounded and going in the right direction, said Williams.

It's kind of an old school man-to-man type defence, and we've got a lot of grizzled vets back there that play with a lot of grit, added Malawsky. I think that winning experience, and that pedigree really rubs off on our young guys.

One veteran who has exemplified that mindset time and time again is Ryan Dilks, a seasoned pro with 211 NLL games and multiple championship titles under his belt.

After being named the NLL's Defenceman of the Year last season, Dilks continues to lead the Warriors' defence.

Malawsky says his athleticism, anticipation, and ability to move effortlessly on the floor, is what makes him so special. Despite always taking on the toughest assignments, Dilks has tallied 98 loose balls, 31 caused turnovers, and 12 blocked shots in 17 games played this season.

He's the best defenceman in the National Lacrosse League, in our opinion. He won defensive player of the year last year for a reason, and he's having another exceptional season, said Malawsky.

Dilks says he was honoured to receive that award last season, and his mindset heading into this year was simple-stay consistent. He credits much of his confidence to the group around him.

Defence is such a team effort, and it's not a one-man position - you're as weak as your weakest player out there, said Dilks. I know that the other guys will step up and help me if I'm having an off night, and vice versa.

For Dilks, every player on the back end plays a crucial role and deserves more recognition for their impact. But this season, Owen Grant, Reid Bowering, and Steph Charbonneau have especially stood out to him with standout performances in black and gold.

In 17 games, Bowering has tallied 101 loose balls, 14 caused turnovers, eight blocked shots, and 12 points (6G, 6A). Grant has made a major impact as well, collecting 101 loose balls, 27 blocked shots, 28 caused turnovers, and 24 points (15G, 9A). Malawsky describes the 25-year-old as a generational player.

I always say he plays for blood, he plays so hard, physical, and competitive, and he wants to be at his best every single shift, Malawsky said. I think he's one of the top defenders in the National Lacrosse League, but we haven't even scratched the surface on Owen Grant. He's an amazing talent, and I think we're very fortunate to have him.

To top the backend off, the Warriors have a not-so-secret weapon between the pipes in Christian Del Bianco.

It's clear that Del Bianco's arrival has made a massive impact, but it's not just the stellar saves that make him special.

He's been huge, he brings confidence to the boys on the floor, and not just the defence you can see it in our offence, said Dilks.

You play with confidence, added Williams. And I think when you're playing with confidence, you don't get back on your heels, you play forward, and I think Christian brings that.

Since his debut with the Warriors on March 14th, the team has gone undefeated in five straight games. That stretch includes a dominant 10-4 win over Albany, where the Warriors held the Firewolves to a franchise low in goals, something they also accomplished earlier this season against the Ottawa Black Bears.

Over those five games, Del Bianco posted a 9.40 goals-against-average and leads the NLL with a 0.812 save percentage.

He's a very good communicator, a great leader, easygoing guy, a fierce competitor. He's got a lot of respect from the guys in the room, added Malawsky.

Fueled by veteran leadership, young talent, a strong system from the coaching staff, and the brick wall that is Christian Del Bianco, the Warriors boast a well-rounded backend that influences play across the entire floor.

It's not easy to maintain that kind of consistency. And they've stuck to it and been the most consistent the defence in the league so far, said Williams.

With a playoff spot locked in, the Warriors aren't looking to reinvent anything heading into the post season. Their identity has been built on consistency, grit, and trust in the system, and that won't change now. As postseason lacrosse begins, this group knows exactly who they are, and the defence will be ready.

