Player Transactions

The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

