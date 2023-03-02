Want to Work at the Ballpark? Concessions/Retail Job Fair on March 9

Delaware North Sportservice is hosting their Concessions and Retail Job Fair to fill seasonal gameday positions for the 2023 season on Thursday, March 9!

The Job Fair will take place from 5-8pm in the Visiting Team Clubhouse, located off of N. Sherman Parkway across from the Creamery Arts Center.

Delaware North--the stadium's Food and Beverage company--is looking to fill a number of positions, including:

- Bartenders

- Cooks

- Porters

- Team Store Retail Attendants

- Concessions Stand Attendants

- Concessions Stand Managers

- Suite Servers

- Utility Workers

Delaware North Sportservice is looking for applicants who are energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming and fun atmosphere at Hammons Field.

Those interested in applying for any of these positions must fill out an online application before the Job Fair. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis as time permits.

