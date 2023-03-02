Naturals Announce New Team Store and Box Office Hours in March

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - With Opening Night just over a month away on Thursday, April 6th; the Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce expanded hours for both the Naturals Team Store and the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during the month of March.

The Naturals Team Store at Arvest Ballpark will now be open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. starting Monday, March 6th through the end of the season. In addition, the Team Store will also be open from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on three designated Saturdays: Saturday, March 18th; Saturday, March 25th; and Saturday, April 1st.

Starting on Monday, March 6th the Arvest Ballpark Box Office will also be open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Box Office will remain closed on Saturdays while both the Arvest Ballpark Box Office and the Naturals Team Store are closed on Sundays.

SINGLE GAME TICKET PRICES (Excludes Special Events):

Sunday - Thursday with the exception of Tuesday, July 4th:

Home Plate Super Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($14.00 in advance)

Dugout Super Premium Ticket - $14.00 ($13.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $12.00 ($11.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $10.00 ($9.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $9.00 ($8.00 in advance)

*Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee

Friday - Saturday and Tuesday, July 4th:

Home Plate Super Premium Ticket - $16.00 ($14.00 in advance)

Dugout Super Premium Ticket - $15.00 ($13.00 in advance)

Dugout Premium Ticket - $13.00 ($11.00 in advance)

1B/3B Reserved Ticket - $11.00 ($9.00 in advance)

Werther's Original Grass Berm/General Admission - $10.00 ($8.00 in advance)

*Note that ALL online orders will contain a convenience fee.

Children 12 and under and adults over 65 years of age will receive $1 off the single game ticket prices. Active and retired military will also receive a special $1 ticket discount by presenting the proper identification when purchasing tickets in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office. Fans must request the discount from the Arvest Ballpark Box Office prior to purchasing their tickets.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for the 2023 game schedule as well as a complete list of promotions. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

