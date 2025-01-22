Wanderers Sign Lorenzo Callegari to a New Contract

January 22, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Halifax Wanderers midfielder Lorenzo Callegari

(HFX Wanderers FC) Halifax Wanderers midfielder Lorenzo Callegari(HFX Wanderers FC)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed French midfielder Lorenzo Callegari to a new contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season. Callegari returns to Halifax for his third season, having built a reputation as one of the top players in the CPL.

Callegari, 26, has made 53 appearances in a Wanderers shirt and is the club's all-time leader in assists. The French midfielder has led the league in accurate passes across the past two seasons while completing 90% of all passes during that time. In 2023, Callegari contributed a team-high six assists and was the only player in the CPL with over 2,000 passes. He was equally solid on the defensive side of the ball, leading the league in recoveries.

"I'm really excited to be returning to Halifax and to get back to work with the team," Callegari said. "We have unfinished business on the field, and the fans deserve a lot more. I will give my 100% on and off the pitch to help the team achieve what we didn't accomplish last season."

From Meudon, France, Callegari was acquired by the Wanderers after several seasons in France and Italy. The midfielder spent parts of eight seasons with French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain, making his debut in 2016. Following his time with PSG, Callegari signed with Italian Serie A side Genoa before a move back to France with US Avranches. In 2020, he joined FC Chambly and made 30 appearances for the club between Ligue 2 and the Championnat National.

"We're delighted to get Lorenzo's new deal signed and extend his commitment to our football club," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "He has established himself as a key piece of the squad with his consistency on the pitch so this contract has been a top priority for us this off-season. He remains very invested in the success of the club. These are the players we want to retain here, showing his loyalty and dedication to the club, our city and our supporters."

Immediately after arriving in Halifax, Callegari earned a reputation as a top CPL player for his limitless passing range and composure at the base of the midfield. In 2023, Callegari was a nominee for the league's Player of the Year award and in both 2023 and 2024 was a finalist for the Player's Player of the Year Award. Callegari was named the Wanderers Player of the Year for both seasons and has earned 12 selections to the CPL's Team of the Week over his time as a Wanderer.

"Lorenzo is one of, if not the best player in the league and a big part of our team so we're extremely excited to have him back," Wanderers head coach Patrice Ghiesar said. "He works extremely hard, is super competitive, and, along with being the top distributor in the CPL, he's also one of the best at winning tackles."

Callegari also represented France at the youth level from U17 to U20, making a combined 18 appearances. He was a part of the French side that won the 2015 U17 European Championship and competed at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Goalkeepers: Aiden Rushenas, Rayane Yesli

Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Thomas Meilleur-Giguere, Nassim Mekideche, Kareem Sow, Wesley Timoteo

Midfielders: Lorenzo Callegari, Vitor Dias, Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Isaiah Johnston, Giorgio Probo, Andre Rampersad, Sean Rea

Forwards: Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Massimo Ferrin, Ryan Telfer, Camilo Vasconcelos

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from January 22, 2025

Wanderers Sign Lorenzo Callegari to a New Contract - HFX Wanderers FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.