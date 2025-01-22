Pacific FC Signs Defender Kadin Chung

January 22, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the signing of Kadin Chung to a guaranteed contract through 2026, marking the start of the defender's second stint with Vancouver Island's CPL side.

"Kadin is one of the most well-rounded defenders we have in the country," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's comfortable in build-up play, he's very effective attacking wide areas or coming inside. He's strong in one-on-one situations defensively and deceptively quick in his recovery runs. He's a top talent at this level and we believe he is capable of even more."

Chung, 26, first joined the Tridents in November 2018 as the club's inaugural signing and went on to make 63 appearances for Pacific across all competitions, scoring two goals along the way. He was an integral part of the Pacific team that earned the club's first title when it was crowned CPL Champions in 2021.

The native of Port Coquitlam, B.C. left Pacific in 2022 to join Toronto FC, becoming the third player in CPL history to make the move to a Major League Soccer (MLS) side. He made eight appearances for Toronto during his time with the club and was later loaned to Toronto FC II in MLS Next Pro.

Chung most recently spent the past two seasons representing Pacific's B.C rival Vancouver FC. chalking up 38 appearances for the Langley-based club in 2023 and 2024.

"Kadin returns to Pacific hungry with ambition to win and he still has the drive to push to that next level," said Merriman. "We look forward to welcoming Kadin back to the club and know very well what he brings on and off the field."

Chung came up as a youth player through the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy and made his professional debut for Whitecaps FC 2 in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship. He represented German club FC Kaiserslautern II in 2018 before signing his first contract with the Tridents.

He previously made a combined 15 appearances for Canada's youth national teams between the U-16, U-17, U-20 and U-23 squads.

