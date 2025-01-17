Wanderers Name Giovanni Petraglia First-Team Assistant Coach

January 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have hired Italian/Canadian Giovanni Petraglia as the club's new First Team Assistant Coach. Petraglia moves to Halifax after a long coaching career in Canada that recently included assisting Canada's Men's National team in preparations for the 2024 Copa America.

"Giovanni is an important hire for our club as he brings in a lot of experience along with a knowledge and appreciation for how we want the Halifax Wanderers to play," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "We're excited to have his expertise and passion for the game and he will be a great fit in our coaching staff."

Petraglia, 42, spent over a decade with USL League Two side Thunder Bay Chill, first as an assistant coach before being named head coach in 2015. Over Petraglia's time in Thunder Bay, the Chill won their division three times and advanced to the league final twice. Across 126 regular season matches, the Chill carried an impressive record of 74-19-33.

Along with his coaching role for the men's team, Petraglia served as the Technical Director for Thunder Bay's youth programs, assisting in developing local talent and helping boys and girls in the region earn soccer scholarships in Canada and the United States.

"I'm excited by the opportunity in Halifax and can't wait to get started working towards our expectation of being in the playoffs and challenging for a championship," Petraglia said. "Patrice and I complement each other well with our matched passion for the game and enthusiasm for the future of the Wanderers. I enjoy training on the defensive side of the game and working together as a staff to find solutions that help keep the ball out of our goal."

After departing Thunder Bay in 2023, Petraglia served as Technical Director for Milton Soccer Club in Ontario and as a technical consultant for Corner Brook United in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A Canada Soccer and UEFA 'A' Licence holder, Petraglia will join a Wanderers coaching staff that includes head coach Patrice Gheisar and goalkeeping coach Jan-Michael Williams. Gheisar enters his third season as the Wanderers' head coach, while Williams returns for a seventh season at the club after five seasons as the goalkeeping coach and one season as a player. More additions to the Wanderers coaching staff will be announced in the coming weeks.

