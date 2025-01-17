Forge FC 2025 Pre-Season Roster Update

January 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC announced Friday the updated contract status of its 2024 roster as the club continues its preparation for its 2025 campaign.

Heading into the 2025 season, the club has retained 14 players from the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Shield winning side in 2024 and have added the CPL's Players' Player of the Year Brian Wright to the roster.

Forge FC has exercised the 2025 options on contracts for: forwards Orlendis Benitez and Beni Badibanga; defenders Malik Owolabi Belewu, and Daniel Parra (Loan option); and goalkeepers Christopher Kalongo, and Jassem Koleilat.

The club has also signed two players from its 2024 roster to new agreements:

Midfielder Kyle Bekker

Midfielder Tristan Borges

The club would like to thank Malcolm Duncan, Jordan Hamilton, Victor Klonaridis, Matteo Schiavoni, Dominic Samuel, Terran Campbell, Garven Metusala, Sebastian Castello, and Alessandro Hojabrpour for their efforts and dedication to the club and wish them all the best in their future endeavours as their contracts come to an end.

