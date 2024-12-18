Wanderers Exercise Contract Options for Five Players as Part of End-Of-Year Roster Moves

December 18, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers exercised contract options for the 2025 season on five players as part of the club's end-of-year roster moves.

Halifax is exercising the 2025 options for goalkeeper Aiden Rushenas, defender Wesley Timoteo, midfielder Andre Rampersad, and forwards Massimo Ferrin and Ryan Telfer.

Rushenas, 21, has played two seasons in Halifax, making four appearances during the 2024 CPL season.

Timoteo, 24, has been a key contributor to the Wanderers' backline for the past two seasons, making 48 appearances with four assists.

Rampersad, 29, heads into his seventh season as a Wanderer. The club's captain featured in 23 matches this season, scoring twice.

Ferrin, 26, has established himself as one of the Wanderers' best-ever goalscorers. His six goals in 2024 moved him into a tie for third-most by a Wanderer.

Telfer, 30, made an immediate impact in his first season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Meanwhile, the Wanderers have declined contract options for defenders Julian Dunn, Cale Loughrey and Riley Ferrazzo, and midfielders Aidan Daniels and Tomas Giraldo. However, the club is in negotiations with Julian Dunn on a new contract.

Contracts for goalkeeper Yann Fillion, defenders Dan Nimick and Zachary Fernandez, and midfielder Lorenzo Callegari expire at the end of the calendar year. The Wanderers are in continued negotiations with Lorenzo Callegari on a potential return in 2025.

Daniels and Fernandez each spent three seasons in Halifax, registering the second (Daniels, 80) and third (Fernandez, 77) most appearances by any Wanderers player.

Additionally, assistant coaches Jorden Feliciano and Jed Davies are departing the club to pursue new coaching opportunities.

"Our thanks go out to all departing players and coaches for their efforts during their time in Halifax, and we wish them all the best in the next step in their careers," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "They have each left their mark on the community and positively represented the club and city throughout their time. They'll always receive a warm welcome back to Wanderers Grounds in the future."

On December 5, the Wanderers selected defender Matthew Paiva from McMaster University with the third overall pick (first round) and forward Joven Mann with the 11th overall pick (second round) at the CPL - U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree. Both players will be invited to the Wanderers 2025 training camp.

Halifax has already announced the first new arrival for 2025, with Thomas Meilleur-Giguère signing a two-year contract. The Wanderers will begin announcing additional new arrivals in January.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Goalkeepers: Aiden Rushenas

Defenders: Jefferson Alphonse, Thomas Meilleur-Giguere, Nassim Mekideche, Kareem Sow, Wesley Timoteo,

Midfielders: Vitor Dias, Jeremy Gagnon-Lapare, Giorgio Probo, Andre Rampersad

Forwards: Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Massimo Ferrin, Sean Rea, Ryan Telfer, Camilo Vasconcelos

