Mark Rogers to Take on New Role as Managing Director of League1 BC

December 18, 2024

Vancouver FC News Release







Vancouver, BC - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed the departure of Managing Director Mark Rogers after two seasons with the club.

Rogers, 49, will take on a new role as Managing Director of League1 BC, the province's Pro-Am soccer league.

"Mark has been a faithful champion of this club since well before its official inception and we are grateful for all the effort he put into laying the groundwork for our current

and future success," said Rob Friend, President and CEO, Vancouver FC.

"Mark excels in his ability to build relationships within the local soccer community. We are incredibly excited to see the impact he will have on the soccer landscape in British Columbia as Managing Director of League1 BC, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside him as like minded promoters of soccer in our province."

Rogers' appointment is effective immediately, as the preparations for League1 BC's fourth season in 2025 are underway.

"Playing my part in launching Vancouver FC has been a highlight of my career, and an experience I will never forget," said Rogers. "I am thankful to every player, staff, fan and member of the VFC family for making my experience over the past two years what it was, and I am pleased to know we will continue to cross paths as I take on my new role at League1 BC."

