Wanderers Acquire Clément Bayiha on Loan from York United, Tomas Giraldo Loaned to York

May 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Winger Clément Bayiha with York United FC (right)

Halifax, NS - - The Halifax Wanderers have acquired Canadian winger Clément Bayiha in a loan agreement with York United FC for the remainder of the 2024 season. In addition, the Wanderers have loaned Canadian midfielder Tomas Giraldo to York United.

Bayiha, 25, is into his second CPL season after joining York in 2023. In 31 league appearances, the winger scored twice with an additional four assists.

"Clément has incredible pace and the ability to provide the service that we need as we continue trying to be dangerous and score more goals," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He also has a great familiarity with the way we want to play as well as with players in this team; He was roommates with Julian (Dunn) in Norway and with Jeremy (Gagnon-Lapare) at York."

Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Bayiha moved with his family to France before relocating to Quebec. In 2016, he joined the CF Montreal Academy, signing a first-team contract in 2018. Bayiha made 32 appearances for Montreal's first-team, including 25 matches in MLS.

In 2022, Bayiha joined HamKam in the top division of football in Norway where he was teammates with Wanderers defender Julian Dunn. Bayiha made nine appearances for HamKam before signing with York United ahead of the 2023 CPL Season.

"Clément fits a profile of player we have been targeting to bring to the squad this season," sporting director Matt Fegan said. "His pace and dribbling ability will add dynamism to the wings, along with his valuable experience at other clubs in Canada and abroad. We are delighted to welcome Clem to Halifax, another domestic player with his best years ahead of him."

Giraldo, 21, joined the Wanderers ahead of the 2023 CPL season, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals.

"Tomas has been a model pro since he joined the team last season and a player we believe has a bright future," said Fegan. "The loan to York will provide him with more immediate playing opportunities to continue his development and we wish him all the best this season."

Giraldo's contract with the Wanderers includes a club option for the 2025 season. As part of the loan agreement, York United has the option to purchase the player at any time during the term of the loan.

