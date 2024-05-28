Midfielder Elliot Simmons Departs Vancouver FC

May 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the club has parted ways with midfielder Elliot Simmons by means of mutual termination effective immediately.

Simmons, 26, joined Vancouver as the club's second signing in January 2023 ahead of its inaugural season. The Canadian-English midfielder made 26 appearances and registered one assist for the Eagles in all competitions in 2023. Simmons had yet to make an appearance for VFC in 2024.

"On behalf of everyone at VFC, we would like to thank Elliot for all of his contributions to the club over our historic inaugural season," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "Elliot was a key feature in our midfield with his work ethic, passion, and experience in the CPL bringing a positive impact everyday."

Simmons is one of the founding players of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), initially representing Halifax Wanderers FC in 2019 before joining Cavalry from 2020 to 2022. On Aug. 19, 2023, Simmons joined the CPL's Centurion Club by making his 100th career appearance across all competitions in VFC's 3-2 home derby victory against Pacific FC.

"We wish Elliot all the best for his family and his future endeavours," said Ghotbi.

Simmons has returned to England, U.K., to be with his family at this time.

Vancouver FC current roster as of May 28, 2024:

Goalkeepers : Callum Irving, Niko Giantsopoulos

Defenders : Kadin Chung, Rocco Romeo, Tyler Crawford, Anthony White, James Cameron, Paris Gee, David Norman, Elage Bah, Matteo Campagna, Allan Enyou

Midfielders : Ben Fisk, Vasco Fry, Renan Garcia, Grady McDonnell, Kembo Kibato, Zach Verhoven, Thomas Powell, Joey Buchanan*

Forwards : Alejandro 'Wero' Díaz, Gabriel Bitar, Taryck 'TJ' Tahid, Mikaël Cantave, José Navarro, Moses Dyer, Sebastian Dzikowski

*Development Contract

