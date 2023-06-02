Walters Wraps up 5-3 Victory over Mississippi in Game 3

June 2, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons and Mississippi Braves have only played half of their games in this home stand, and it already has been a roller coaster ride. The Barons took Game 1 of the series with the Braves taking Game 2 in dominant fashion. Game 3 was a close affair, but Birmingham was able to hold off Mississippi in a 5-3 victory.

In the victory, the Barons bats mustered up six hits compared to the Braves 12. Birmingham may have given up double-digit hits but its pitching was stellar tonight. A combination of starting LHP Garrett Schoenle, LHP Jonah Scolaro and RHP Nash Walters was the recipe that got the job done for the Barons. The collective gave up a total of one earned run and struck out nine.

Schoenle pitched 5.2 innings giving up eight hits, two runs, one earned run, two walks and struck out four. The southpaw started off the game with four shutout innings from the bump, allowing the Barons bats to heat up. Birmingham jumped on the scoreboard first with a three run fourth inning.

The Barons in the bottom of the fourth inning got things started with a two-RBI double from Chris Shaw, scoring Tyler Neslony and Xavier Fernandez in the process. Shaw's double was his lone hit of the night as we finished 1-4 with a run, a double and two RBI. The 29-year-old is now up to four RBI on the series.

Birmingham snagged another run as Taylor Snyder grounded into a force out that scored Shaw from third base. The Barons captured the lead in the fourth, however were threatened in the fifth with the Braves sneaking two runs in the top of the fifth.

Mississippi was able to get to Schoenle in the fifth inning as two singles turned into two runs, only one accounted for a blemish on his stat line. With the three run lead turning into a one run lead in the blink of an eye the Barons turned to a sure hand in Scolaro.

Scolaro finished his 1.2 IP with two hits, zero earned runs and two strikeouts. The lefty allowed time for the Barons offense to get back on track, and they rewarded Scolaro in the bottom of the sixth.

In the sixth inning, Birmingham tallied two more runs to its total in a sac fly from Ben Norman and an RBI single from Alsander Womack. The Barons then sat ahead by three runs as Walters was called upon for a save opportunity.

The right-hander capped off the game with his 1.2 IP, collecting his third save of the 2023 season. Walters finished the night with two hits and one run allowed to go with his three strikeouts.

With the victory, the Barons sit at 2-1 on the season series and 17-31 overall. Birmingham will look to stack another in the win column as 20-year-old RHP Cristian Mena takes the bump in Game 4 on Friday, June 2.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.