Birmingham Drops Game 2 to Braves 13-2

A night after an explosive offensive display, the Birmingham Barons dropped Game 2 against the Braves 13-2. The Barons collected eight hits in the loss, while using four total pitchers. Birmingham offensively was led by Bryan Ramos and Adam Hackenberg as the two collected five of the total eight hits. For the pitching RHP Yoelvin Silven had the most success from the bump in his 2.0 IP as he allowed zero hits, earned runs or walks and struck out two.

The Barons were able to escape a shaky first inning with zero damage done as RHP Matt Thompson started the game for the home team. In the bottom of the inning, Ramos collected his first of three hits on the night, and first since being back from the IL.

Thompson escaped the first, however that was not the case in the second inning. The Braves jumped on the scoreboard first in the top of the inning with a solo home run from Javier Valdes. The home run captured the lead and shifted the momentum in the game.

From the second inning on the Braves were only held scoreless in three innings. The top of the third was not one of those innings. Thompson allowed his eighth home run of the season, which leads the team in home runs allowed.

Thompson would finish his night in the fifth inning after two wild pitches would push the Braves lead to 5-0. Thompson's final stat line of the night was 4.2 IP with five hits, five earned runs, four walks, two home runs and four strikeouts.

The Barons were already facing a big deficit; however, the Braves wanted it to be bigger. Mississippi all but closed out the game in the sixth inning as they would put together a seven-run frame. Birmingham had to use pitchers to get out of the inning as the Braves turned out to be too much to handle.

After Mississippi took the 12-0 lead, the Barons decided it was time to jump on the board. Xavier Fernandez was the Baron to collect the first run as a grounder advanced a runner across home plate to avoid a shutout.

In the seventh inning, both of the two foes scored a run. Alsander Womack did his best Fernandez impression as a grounder lead to a Barons run.

Birmingham was able to put together some offense late in the game, however the game was all but decided in the sixth inning. The Barons now drop to 16-31 on the season, and 10 games out of first place in the Southern League North.

Now with the series split at a game apiece, Birmingham sends LHP Garrett Schoenle to the bump in hopes he can find a way to hold off the Braves offensive dominance in Game 3.

