Walleye Head Coach Dan Watson Moving up to Coach Grand Rapids

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today that head coach Dan Watson will leave the organization to serve as head coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL.

Griffins officials are very excited to welcome Watson to the organization.

"I'm thrilled to announce Dan as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins," Shawn Horcoff, Griffins General Manager and Red Wings Assistant General Manager said. "He established a tremendous winning culture during his six years as head coach in Toledo through his work ethic, communication skills, and the relationships he built with his players. Dan's passion for player development and familiarity with the Red Wings organization will be vital assets, and we're confident his experience will lead to the continued growth of our players in Grand Rapids."

In his six seasons as head coach for the Walleye, Watson compiled a regular season record of 272-112-35 and led the team to the Kelly Cup Finals twice (2019 and 2022). His 272 regular season wins are the most for any Walleye head coach and are the second most in Toledo ECHL history (Nick Vitucci, 289). He is also the fastest coach in ECHL history to reach 100 wins. Other league honors include being named head coach for the ECHL All-Star Game in 2017 and 2022 and ECHL Coach of the Year in 2017.

"We are very happy for Dan and wish him continued success in this next chapter of his career," said Neil Neukam, executive vice president and general manager, Toledo Walleye. "While he will be greatly missed by our staff, players and fans, we know he is an excellent fit for the Griffins and are pleased he is staying within the Red Wings family."

Watson has been with the Walleye since their inaugural season, serving as the assistant coach from 2009-10 through 2013-14. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2014 and then to head coach in July 2016.

"The Walleye organization is deeply grateful to Dan and the success he has helped build these past 15 years," said Joe Napoli, president and CEO, Toledo Walleye. "A great teacher and leader, he has been a tremendous influence on our players, our staff, and our league. We wish him all the best in Grand Rapids."

Watson looks forward to continuing his coaching career in Grand Rapids while remaining grateful to the Walleye organization and fanbase.

"I can't even begin to describe the honor it has been to be the head coach of the Toledo Walleye for the past six seasons and part of the organization since its inception into the ECHL in 2009," said Watson. "We have accomplished so many things that I am extremely proud of. What a ride this has been and an incredible steppingstone for the next chapter in my coaching career. I will look back on all the experiences from my time in Toledo to continue to develop as a coach within the Red Wings organization."

The Griffins will formally announce Dan Watson as their new head coach via a press conference that will be streamed live at griffinshockey.com and on the Griffins' Facebook and YouTube pages at 11 a.m.

The search for a new Walleye head coach for the 2023-24 season is underway. The team hopes to make an announcement in the next few weeks.

