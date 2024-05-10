Walk-off Walters Strikes Again

(Hillsboro, OR)- In back-to-back nights the Hillsboro Hops (14-16) went into extra innings against the Spokane Indians (16-10). Playing as the Soñadores De Hillsboro in the electric win. Jean Walters was once again the hero in tonight's game at Hillsboro Stadium, with a walk-off hit to beat Spokane 3-2. The win tonight put Hillsboro up three games to one in the series.

In a game dominated by defense, Hillsboro rolled two double plays against Spokane. Avery Short pitched the longest outing of his career in the minors, going seven innings, striking out five, allowing one earned run. Only four Hops players collected hits against the Spokane pitching staff.

Short gave up a leadoff homer to Spokane centerfielder Cole Carrigg. Carrigg went two-for-four on the night, scoring the Indians' only earned run.

Indians starter Sean Sullivan kept the Hops' offense quiet, with only allowing one runner on via base on balls for the first three innings.

Nefy Castillo produced the first hit of the game for the Hops with a two-out double to left field in the bottom of the fourth. A throwing error by Dyan Jorge, the #7 Rockies prospect (MLB.com), allowed Castillo to score and Jack Hurley to reach second, tying the game 1-1.

Two Hops hitters got hits in the seventh but could not get any runs across.

After seven innings Short's night was over, as he struck out five batters and only allowed one earned run. Peniel Otano came in as the relief pitcher in the top of the eighth. With two outs and a runner on first, catcher Christan Cerda caught a runner stealing to end the inning.

Carson Skipper came in for Spokane starter after Sullivan pitched 7.0 innings, only allowing one earned run and striking out two batters.

Eli Saul came into the game in the ninth inning, allowing no runners on to keep the game tied. After failing to score in the bottom of the inning, for the second straight game the Hops went into extra innings.

In the top of the tenth Spokane successfully scored their ghost runner on a safety squeeze, putting them up 2-1. With a runner on first, Armando Vasquez took over for Saul. Cerda threw out his second runner of the game to end the inning.

Zach Agnos went in for Skipper in the bottom of the tenth. Skipper struck out two Hops batters in two innings. Hillsboro proceeded to score their ghost runner tying the game at 2-2 with one out. Jean Walters stepped into the box with the same mindset as yesterday, and he succeeded once again. With a hit to right field the Hops baserunner on first scored, walking the game off with a score of 3-2.

Game Five of the series between Hillsboro and Spokane will be tomorrow at 4:05 with the pregame show starting at 3:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

