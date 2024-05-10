AquaSox Double Their Way to 6-2 Win

May 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Vancouver, BC: AquaSox first baseman Hunter Fitz-Gerald led the AquaSox 11-hit attack going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI as the AquaSox secured a 6-2 win in front of a crowd of 2,682 at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver.

With the AquaSox down 1-0 entering the top of the sixth, Fitz-Gerald singled to right to put runners on at second and third. Andrew Miller followed with a double to left scoring Bill Knight to tie the game at 1-1. Miller's double was the AquaSox fifth of the game. Moments later Brock Rodden lifted a sac fly to right scoring Fitz-Gerald, and Everett had the lead for good at 2-1.

AquaSox starter Brandon Garcia (2-0) turned in five innings for the win. He allowed just two hits and one run. He walked five and struck out three while throwing 74 pitches.

Rodden went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to six games. Jared Sundstrom batted 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Sanchez finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a stolen base.

LOOKING AHEAD: Everett returns to Funko Field for a 12-game home stand starting on Tuesday, May 14th against the Eugene Emeralds.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.