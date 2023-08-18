Walk-off Home Run from DeBonville Highlights PaddleHeads' Win

MISSOULA, MT- The Boise Hawks would lead for a large chunk of the action on Thursday night in game 3 opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. Behind a stretch in the 2nd, and 3rd the Hawks would hold a 4 run lead over the PaddleHeads. After getting to the bullpen in the 4th inning it also looked like Boise was primed to push the lead out further holding momentum. The PaddleHeads bullpen had other ideas however as they would hold the Hawks in check the rest of the way. On the flip side, Missoula would chip away offensively to give themselves a chance down the stretch. With things knotted up in the bottom of the 9th, the PaddleHeads would do more than just hang around offensively.

Knotted up at 5 runs apiece, the PaddleHeads would turn to the bench to start things off in the bottom of the 9th. Thomas DeBonville would be called upon in the clutch situation against a tough southpaw out of the Boise bullpen in Noah McBride. This battle would prove to be a short one however as the 3rd year pro would smack the 2nd pitch he saw over the wall in right field. This would bring the PaddleHeads faithful to their feet as DeBonville would give Missoula their first walk-off win of the season to notch their 6th straight win by a tally of 6-5.

