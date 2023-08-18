Hawaiian Night Wildfire Relief Fundraiser with the PaddleHeads

Missoula, MT. - Baseball is just as global as the act of caring. The PaddleHeads organization is deeply saddened by the news of the wildfires burning on Maui Island in Hawaii and is moved to support the cause on Hawaiian Night at the ballpark.

PaddleHeads Food and Beverage Manager Jarrod Samaoang originally hails from Lahaina, Hawaii. Wildfires ignited in Lahaina on August 8th and continue to burn in the town and across the island. Samaoang shared the following message to those looking to support wildfire relief efforts.

"Lahaina was a small town that housed generations of families. It was an old Whaling Village back in the 1800's and then became known as the Sugar Cane producer of Hawaii. The recent wildfires destroyed most of the town. Many have been lost. Many are still missing. Many are without a home. With your help and donations, a family will be able to begin that journey of recovery. It will be a long process, but Lahaina will rebuild, and be even stronger.

'No Keia La, No Keia Po, A Mau Loa. Ohana. Mahalo KaKou.' - From this day, from this night, forever more. All of Us, Family. Thank you."

This Saturday, leis will be available for purchase in the ballpark with all proceeds supporting wildfire relief efforts. Leis will be sold for $5 or however much fans choose to donate. In-game activities will raise awareness and encourage fans to donate to the cause.

The situation on Maui is dire. People across the island are losing their homes, families, and friends, and fires are continuing to burn. We encourage anyone who is able to support the cause however possible. Join us in the ballpark tomorrow night or donate at the following link: https://gofund.me/fbe4d8e3.

Tickets are available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-details/paddleheads-vs-boise-hawks-august-19th, by phone at 406-543-3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

