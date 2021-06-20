Wahoos Walk off Biscuits Again, 4-3 in 10

PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Biscuits (17-24) saw a 3-1 lead evaporate from the seventh inning on, and J.D. Osborne's walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th doomed the Butter and Blue in another tough 4-3 (10) loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-16) in Sunday night's series finale at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The Wahoos won the series, five games to one.

After rain delayed the start of the game by 32 minutes, Wahoos starter Jeff Lindgren took the mound against Biscuits lefty Faustino Carrera for the second time this week. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced before allowing a two-out single to Miles Mastrobuoni and an RBI-double to Jonathan Aranda that put the Biscuits up 1-0 in the first.

Carrera worked a one-two-three first, and then Lindgren did the same in the top of the second. Carrera retired the first two batters in the bottom of the second before Riley Mahan took the southpaw over the left-center field wall to tie the game at one with a solo shot.

Lindgren continued to keep the Biscuits off the board until the fifth when Cal Stevenson's lead-off single was followed up by Moises Gomez's RBI-double, which handed the Biscuits the lead back at 2-1. After Gomez was thrown out trying to get to third on his go-ahead double, Rene Pinto bopped a solo homer to straightaway center to increase the Montgomery lead to 3-1.

Carrera became the first Biscuits starting pitcher to go six innings in 2021, allowing just one run on one hit with one walk and two strikeouts before yielding for Mikey York. Peyton Burdick led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homer to left off York to make it 3-2. With runners at the corners and two outs, York got Lorenzo Hamilton to line out to left to end the seventh and keep it a one-run game.

Alex Valverde then came on for the Biscuits and worked a scoreless eighth, but hit Burdick to begin the bottom of the ninth. Ivan Pelaez (2-4) then entered and eventually allowed a sac fly to Riley Mahan to knot the score at three before the game shifted to extra innings. After the Biscuits didn't score in the top of the 10th, Osborne stepped up and lined the walk-off single down the left field line in the bottom of the 10th. Sunday was the Biscuits' third walk-off loss off the series.

After an off-day Monday, the Biscuits will continue their 12-game road trip with six away at the Biloxi Shuckers, with the series opener coming on Tuesday when Peyton Battenfield (1-0) goes head-to-head with Nick Bennett (1-2) at 6:35 PM CT.

