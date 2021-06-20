Artis, Susnara Homer in Sunday Victory

June 20, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (14-26) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (23-18) 3-1 Sunday afternoon at Smokies Stadium. After dropping the first two games of the series, the Smokies won three of the final four to split with the Lookouts.

Five Smokies pitchers combined to allow just one run on six hits in the win. LHP Alex Katz struck out four over 3.1 scoreless, he allowed two hits and walked three. LHP Bryan Hudson earned the win, he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. LHP Ryan Lawlor pitched a scoreless sixth. RHP Cayne Ueckert pitched two innings and allowed a run. RHP Manuel Rodriguez earned his third save, he struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

The Smokies scored their first run in the second. Nelson Maldonado walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Reivaj Garcia's RBI single. In the fourth, Tim Susnara hit a solo home run to right field to extend the lead. Wilson Garcia's two-out solo home run in the seven off Ueckert put the Lookouts on the board. D.J. Artis's solo home run to left field in the eighth gave the Smokies a 3-1 lead.

Christopher Morel finished 2-for-4, Maldonado was 1-for-2 with two walks. Morel, Maldonado, and Brennen Davis all doubled. Susnara finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in his Cubs organization debut.

The Smokies are off Monday and begin a series at Trustmark Park with the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.