Wagner, Dorsey Score in 5-2 Loss to Storm

Moline, Ill.: Despite outshooting the Storm by a 35-31 count and dominating the first period and stretches of the third period, the Thunderbolts were unable to hold even with the Quad City Storm, losing 5-2 at Vibrant Arena on Friday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, December 1st against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville dominated the first period, outshooting Quad City 14-5 in the opening frame, however the Thunderbolts were unable to score first as the Storm converted on a power play, with Logan Nelson opening the scoring late in the period. In the second period, Matt Ustaski and Michael Moran added goals nearly halfway through the period, before Aiden Wagner scored to get Evansville back to within two goals. The goal was his first as a Thunderbolt, assisted by Scott Kirton and Mike Ferraro only three seconds into a power play at 16:34. John Schiavo scored to restore the three-goal lead early in the third period, before Matt Dorsey responded late in regulation, scoring with 3:32 remaining from Colton Kalezic to pull the Thunderbolts back to within a pair of goals. Following a penalty shot save from debuting Thunderbolts' goaltender Cole Ceci, the Storm scored an empty net goal in the final minute to seal the 5-2 final score.

Wagner and Dorsey each finished with one goal, while Ceci finished with 26 saves on 30 shots. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet once again on Saturday, November 25th at Vibrant Arena.

