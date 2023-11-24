Dawgs Sign Justin Daly

November 24, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Justin Daly has signed a standard player contract.

Daly is in his first year in pro hockey, previously suiting up in four games for the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats. The five-foot-eleven forward has already tallied six goals, three assists, and six penalty minutes so far for Blue Ridge. Prior to his professional career, Daly played two seasons of junior hockey split between the NAHL's Kenai River Brown Bears and the NA3HL's North Iowa Bulls, and also played in part of one season for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in the 2020-2021 season. He will wear the number 33 for Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Fayetteville Marksmen tonight, November 24 at 7:05 P.M. EST, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 24, 2023

Dawgs Sign Justin Daly - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.