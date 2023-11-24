SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Friday announced the following suspension:

Macon's Jamie Dorsey

Macon's Jamie Dorsey has been suspended two games, under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 52, Macon at Fayetteville, played on Wednesday, November 22.

Dorsey was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at the 20:00 mark of the second period.

Dorsey will miss Macon's games against Knoxville on November 24 and 25.

