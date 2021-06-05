Voyagers Sweep Series in Great Falls

June 5, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Great Falls, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers (3-9) swept the Billings Mustangs (5-7) in the doubleheader on Friday evening to win all three games at Centene Stadium .

In the first game, the Mustangs got on the board first with an RBI single from Anthony Amicangelo. His single scored Chris Eusay who started the game off with a leadoff double.

The Voyagers took their first lead in the third inning after Michael Deeb singled home two runs to capture the 2-1 advantage.

Billings came roaring back with back-to-back innings of three runs in the fourth and fifth. David Noworyta had a pair of sacrifice fly's, Jesus Azuaje and Chris Eusay each had RBI single's as well.

The Mustangs took an 8-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Voyagers exploded with a five run inning and tied it at 8-8. The Mustangs couldn't muster any runs in the seventh before some controversy arouse in the bottom half of the inning. Great Falls thought they won the game on a walk-off wild pitch with the bases loaded. After both teams had walked off the field, the home plate umpire ruled that a foul ball was called. A few pitches later, a balk was called on CJ Gonzales which plated the game winning run and a final score of 9-8.

In game two, the Voyagers offense exploded for nine runs over the course of the first three innings. Great Falls pushed the Stangs starter Nick Carrell out after 2 1/3 innings.

Jesus Azuaje recorded his second RBI single of the evening when he drove in Jerry Chavarria in the second. That was the lone Mustangs run until the seventh.

Tyshaun Chapman pitched a strong 2 1/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen. He struck out three Voyagers hitters as well.

For the Voyagers, Troy Dixon was just a triple shy of the cycle after he hit in an inside the park home run. He would finish the game going 3-for-4 with three RBI.

Up next, both teams head to Billings to play a three game series at Dehler Park. First pitch at 6:35 PM tomorrow and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.