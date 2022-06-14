Voyagers Lead From Start to Finish Tuesday in 11-4 Loss

June 14, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 3 game set opposite the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. The PaddleHeads came in boasting the longest active winning streak in the Pioneer League which stood at 6 games.

However, the Voyagers have had the upper hand over Missoula in the early going of the season winning 6 of 9 games opposite the PaddleHeads entering Tuesday. It would not take long for the Voyagers to get themselves rolling to continue that trend.

Collin Runge would sent home leadoff man Breydon Daniel on a double in the top of the first which gave the Voyagers an early 1-0 lead after just two batters. Missoula would never lead at any point in the game as Great Falls continued to find success offensively throughout the night in an 11-4 win over Missoula.

Daniel would drive in a run to extend the Voyager lead in the second on an RBI single to keep the offense rolling in the early innings. The former Sooner would also later put the game on ice in the 7th inning, hitting a 2-run blast to give the Voyagers an 8-1 advantage. Daniel would reach base 6 times in the game finishing 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs, 4 runs scored, and 4 walks.

Michael Deeb also had a solid night at the plate reaching base 5 times. Deeb put on the finishing touches in the top of the ninth with a two-run double which made the score 11-4. Deeb finished the night 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored, and 2 RBIs.

Nick Gatewood kept the PaddleHeads in it early, getting Missoula on the board in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single to make the score 4-1. Gatewood would finish the night 2-for-5 with an RBI. Missoula would never trail by less than 3 runs the rest of the way however as the Voyager attack would prove to be too much.

Jayson Newman had a solid night in a losing effort for the PaddleHeads in his first game of action returning from the inactive list. Newman would drive in a run in the seventh on an RBI single as part of a two run rally. The Southern California native would finish the night 2-for-4.

Newman has also now recorded a hit in 5 consecutive games played.

Despite receiving plenty of support, Shane Gustafson did well keeping the PaddleHeads offense at bay over 6 innings. The Rocklin native struck out 7 over those innings while allowing 2 earned runs to get the win on the mound.

The Voyagers (14-5) remained a Â½ behind the Idaho Falls Chukars in the first half race in the Northern Division with the win over Missoula (11-7). They also improved their record to 7-3 in games played against Missoula. The PaddleHeads will look to even the three game set at a game apiece Wednesday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tune in to hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.