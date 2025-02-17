Voting Opens for Orion as Best Minor League Baseball Mascot

February 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - Voting is now open for USA Today 10Best for the Best Minor League Baseball Mascot. As part of the voting, Sugar Land Space Cowboys mascot Orion is one of the candidates for top mascot in Minor League Baseball.

Fans can vote for Orion online here or by visiting 10best.com. Voting runs from Monday, February 17 through Monday, March 17 at 11:59 am ET, and fans can vote once per day for Orion as the best mascot in Minor League Baseball. The winner will be revealed on Friday, March 21.

Orion has been the official mascot of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys since 2022 and is a fixture at Space Cowboys games, greeting fans and engaging with them throughout the game while causing friendly shenanigans all over the ballpark. The cosmic canine also does his part in the community, visiting thousands of students every year throughout greater Houston to promote reading as part of the Space Cowboys reading program and makes frequent appearances at other events all around Sugar Land and the surrounding area.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

