Round Rock Express Reveal 2025 Promotional Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - With the baseball season only 43 days away, the Round Rock Express is thrilled to unveil the team's initial promotional schedule. The 2025 home schedule gets started with Opening Day presented by Dell Technologies at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a 25th Season Commemorative Ticket as postgame fireworks are set to light up the night sky.

The 2025 Promotional Schedule will feature 16 giveaway nights with many giveaways paying homage to the club's 25th season. Fifteen fireworks shows, including every Friday home game presented by Bud Light, are returning to Dell Diamond while two drone shows are scheduled for Saturday, May 17 and Saturday, September 13 presented by United Heritage Credit Union. Fans can continue to enjoy their favorite nightly promotions with the return of discounted tacos, hot dogs and beverages throughout the week.

Daily promotions, giveaways and theme nights for the 2025 season are below and can be found HERE. Single-game tickets to all 75 Express home games are on sale and can be found HERE. The schedule is subject to change.

DATE OPPONENT TIME PROMOTION/GIVEAWAY/THEME NIGHT

Tuesday, Toledo Mud Hens 7:15 Opening Day featuring Postgame Fireworks &

1-Apr (Detroit Tigers) 25th Season Commemorative Ticket Giveaway presented by Dell Technologies (First 1,500 fans)

Brew Review presented by Brown Distributing

Wednesday, Toledo Mud Hens 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

2-Apr (Detroit Tigers)

Thursday, Toledo Mud Hens 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

3-Apr (Detroit Tigers) Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, Toledo Mud Hens 7:15 25th Season Cap Giveaway presented by The Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships (First 2,000 fans)

4-Apr (Detroit Tigers) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Toledo Mud Hens 7:15 Express Long-Sleeve Jersey Hoodie Giveaway in collaboration with Dell Children's Ascension (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

5-Apr (Detroit Tigers)

Sunday, Toledo Mud Hens 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

6-Apr (Detroit Tigers)

Tuesday, Oklahoma City Comets 12:05 $2 Taco Tuesday

8-Apr (Los Angeles Dodgers) Education Day

Wednesday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

9-Apr (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Thursday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

10-Apr (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Friday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:15 Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

11-Apr (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Saturday, April 12 Oklahoma City Comets 7:15 Roger Clemens Throwback Jersey Giveaway presented by Covert Hutto (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

Sunday, Oklahoma City Comets 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

13-Apr (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Tuesday, Las Vegas Aviators 7:05 $2 Taco Tuesday

22-Apr (Athletics)

Wednesday, Las Vegas Aviators 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

23-Apr (Athletics) Austin Black Senators Tribute

Thursday, Las Vegas Aviators 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

24-Apr (Athletics) Brew Review presented by Brown Distributing

Friday, Las Vegas Aviators 7:15 A Minecraft Movie Day

25-Apr (Athletics) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Las Vegas Aviators 7:15 Ryan Express 34s Jersey Giveaway presented by Intel (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

26-Apr (Athletics)

Sunday, Las Vegas Aviators 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

27-Apr (Athletics) Princess Day

Tuesday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:05 $2 Taco Tuesday

13-May (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Wednesday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

14-May (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Thursday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

15-May (Los Angeles Dodgers) Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Brew Review presented by Brown Distributing

Friday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:15 Dell Diamond Replica Stadium with Sound Giveaway presented by Dell Technologies (First 2,000 fans)

16-May (Los Angeles Dodgers) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Oklahoma City Comets 7:15 Star Wars Night

17-May (Los Angeles Dodgers) Postgame Drone Show presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Sunday, Oklahoma City Comets 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

18-May (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Tuesday, Reno Aces 7:05 $2 Taco Tuesday

27-May (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Wednesday, Reno Aces 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

28-May (Arizona Diamondbacks) Strike Out the Stigma in collaboration with Ascension Seton

Thursday, Reno Aces 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

29-May (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Friday, Reno Aces 7:15 Chupacabras de Round Rock

30-May (Arizona Diamondbacks) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Reno Aces 7:15 Top 25 Express Team Card Set Giveaway presented by Chick-Fil-A (First 2,000 fans)

31-May (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Sunday, Reno Aces 1:05 Jurassic Ballpark

1-Jun (Arizona Diamondbacks) Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Lou Gehrig Day

Tuesday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:15 $2 Taco Tuesday

10-Jun (San Diego Padres)

Wednesday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:15 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

11-Jun (San Diego Padres)

Thursday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:15 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

12-Jun (San Diego Padres) Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Brew Review presented by Brown Distributing

Friday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:15 Harry Potter Night

13-Jun (San Diego Padres) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:15 Express Soccer Jersey Giveaway presented by Goya (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

14-Jun (San Diego Padres) Play Ball Weekend

Sunday, El Paso Chihuahuas 6:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

15-Jun (San Diego Padres)

Tuesday, Tacoma Rainiers 7:15 $2 Taco Tuesday

24-Jun (Seattle Mariners)

Wednesday, Tacoma Rainiers 7:15 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

25-Jun (Seattle Mariners)

Thursday, Tacoma Rainiers 7:15 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

26-Jun (Seattle Mariners)

Friday, Tacoma Rainiers 7:15 2000 Texas League Championship Replica Ring Giveaway presented by Dell Technologies (First 2,000 fans)

27-Jun (Seattle Mariners) 2000s Night

Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, June 28 Tacoma Rainiers 6:15 Nolan Ryan/Express Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by The Sanders Family (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

(Seattle Mariners) Buffett Beach Band postgame concert presented by Dell Technologies

Sunday, Tacoma Rainiers 6:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

29-Jun (Seattle Mariners) Chupacabras de Round Rock

Friday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7:15 Red, White & Blue Weekend presented by United Heritage Credit Union

4-Jul (Houston Astros) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7:15 Red, White & Blue Weekend Postgame Fireworks presented by United Heritage Credit Union

5-Jul (Houston Astros) Oversized Express Cap Giveaway presented by Pepsi (First 2,000 fans)

Sunday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

6-Jul (Houston Astros)

Tuesday, Albuquerque Isotopes 7:15 $2 Taco Tuesday

8-Jul (Colorado Rockies)

Wednesday, Albuquerque Isotopes 7:15 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

9-Jul (Colorado Rockies)

Thursday, Albuquerque Isotopes 7:15 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

10-Jul (Colorado Rockies) Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, Albuquerque Isotopes 7:15 Nolan Ryan Bobbleleg Giveaway presented by Intel (First 2,000 fans)

11-Jul (Colorado Rockies) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Albuquerque Isotopes 7:15 Round Rock Briskets Jersey Giveaway presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

12-Jul (Colorado Rockies) Round Rock Briskets BBQ Bash

Sunday, Albuquerque Isotopes 12:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

13-Jul (Colorado Rockies)

Tuesday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:15 $2 Taco Tuesday

29-Jul (San Diego Padres)

Wednesday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:15 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

30-Jul (San Diego Padres) Stand Up To Cancer in collaboration with Ascension Seton

Thursday, El Paso Chihuahuas 6:35 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

31-Jul (San Diego Padres) Brew Review presented by Brown Distributing

Friday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:05 Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

1-Aug (San Diego Padres)

Saturday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:05 Express Reversible Jersey Giveaway presented by H-E-B (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

2-Aug (San Diego Padres) Hall of Fame Night in collaboration with Ascension Seton

Sunday, El Paso Chihuahuas 7:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

3-Aug (San Diego Padres)

Tuesday, Sacramento River Cats 7:05 $2 Taco Tuesday

12-Aug (San Francisco Giants)

Wednesday, Sacramento River Cats 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

13-Aug (San Francisco Giants)

Thursday, Sacramento River Cats 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

14-Aug (San Francisco Giants) Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, Sacramento River Cats 7:15 Friday Night Lights Kickoff

15-Aug (San Francisco Giants) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Sacramento River Cats 7:15 Chupacabras de Round Rock Jersey Giveaway presented by AARP (First 2,000 fans | all sizes XL)

16-Aug (San Francisco Giants)

Sunday, Sacramento River Cats 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

17-Aug (San Francisco Giants)

Tuesday, Salt Lake Bees 7:05 $2 Taco Tuesday

26-Aug (Los Angeles Angels)

Wednesday, Salt Lake Bees 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

27-Aug (Los Angeles Angels)

Thursday, Salt Lake Bees 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

28-Aug (Los Angeles Angels) Brew Review presented by Brown Distributing

Friday, Salt Lake Bees 7:15 There's No Place Like Home Plate

29-Aug (Los Angeles Angels) Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Saturday, Salt Lake Bees 7:15 Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway presented by Whataburger (First 2,000 fans)

30-Aug (Los Angeles Angels)

Sunday, Salt Lake Bees 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

31-Aug (Los Angeles Angels)

Tuesday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7:05 $2 Taco Tuesday

Sept. 9 (Houston Astros)

Wednesday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7:05 $1 Hot Dogs presented by Smokey Denmark's

Sept. 10 (Houston Astros)

Thursday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7:05 Thrifty Thursday presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Sept. 11 (Houston Astros) Bark in the Park presented by Subaru of Georgetown

Friday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7:15 Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light

Sept. 12 (Houston Astros)

Saturday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7:15 Marvel Super Hero Night

Sept. 13 (Houston Astros) Postgame Drone Show presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Sunday, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 1:05 Kids Day presented by H-E-B

Sept. 14 (Houston Astros) Fan Appreciation Day presented by Dell Technologies

The Express kick off the 2025 season on the road beginning Friday, March 28 against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at 9:05 p.m. from Cheney Stadium. The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

