Vote for the Best Cardinals Outfielders

October 11, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- With so many great outfielders having come through Hammons Field, one week just isn't enough! This week is the first of three different rounds of fan voting to name the top three outfielders in Springfield Cardinals history.

The first of three outfield groupings starts this Monday morning when your votes will place either Harrison Bader, Papo Bolivar, Tommy Pham or Colby Rasmus into the starting lineup of the Springfield Cardinals 15-Year Team, presented by Mercy.

Fans will have two chances to vote for their favorite with polls running on the Cardinals official Twitter and Facebook platforms from 9:00 a.m. Monday morning until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on Cardinals social media during a weekly selection show hosted by Cardinals broadcaster Andrew Buchbinder.

Last week, fans selected Carson Kelly (37.6% of your 1,547 votes) as the Cardinals All-Time catcher in Week 5 of voting, defeating Tony Cruz, Steven Hill and Andrew Knizner. Knizner was added to the 15-Year Team reserves by guest expert and former MLB pitcher Scott Bailes. Kelly joins Luke Voit (1B), Kolten Wong (2B), Matt Carpenter (3B) and Tommy Edman (SS) in the starting lineup.

One of the Cardinals original community partners, Mercy has been the Official Sports Medicine Partner of the Springfield Cardinals since we threw our first pitch in 2005. Their invaluable relationship with the Springfield Cardinals organization and the Southwest Missouri community made them the perfect fit to help us honor the first decade and a half of Cardinals Baseball in Springfield.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 11, 2020

Vote for the Best Cardinals Outfielders - Springfield Cardinals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.